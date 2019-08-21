Madeline M. Miles

Surrounded by family and holding the hand of her granddaughter, Katrina, Madeline May Moose Miles, age 92, was reunited with her late husband, Arthur, on Monday, 8/11/19. The matriarch of our family was loved and adored by every person who was graced by her presence. Her absolute devotion to her family and lifelong belief and trust in God supported her after the passing of her husband and provided great peace at her passing. She is one of the last of “The Greatest Generation”.
Madelne was born to Franklin Moose and Marion Jarvis Moose on January 17, 1927 in Watertown, New York.
Madeline and Arthur were married at Bethany Methodist Church in Watertown, New York on June 1, 1945. Their love blazed a path through 73 years of marriage. Being married for over 70 years placed Madeline and Arthur in a very exclusive club. Less than .01 percent of marriages persevere that long and they were honored by their extended family with a party to celebrate the 70th anniversary of their marriage. Their marital bond and absolute devotion to each other through the travails of life was an inspiration to all who knew them. Perhaps the secret to their union was relayed by Madeline who described their marriage as a, “lifelong date.”
Madeline worked a series of jobs through the years. She was a Sunday School teacher in Philadelphia, NY, worked at Empsall’s Department Store in women’s clothing, then later as a fountain clerk at the local drug store. Madeline and Arthur also ran a small radio repair shop behind the drug store for several years. As times got tough, she took in clothes to wash and iron, anything she could do to help make ends meet. Madeline and Arthur opened and operated the first employee cafeteria at the Northland Electric Company in Watertown, New York. This eventually led to the couple owning and operating the Pleasure Restaurant in the Seaway Shopping Center in Watertown, New York from 1971 until their retirement in 1983. The restaurant had a very loyal following and was a mainstay in the neighborhood for those 12 years. The restaurant’s motto was, “We enjoy serving 1. God 2. You.” Madeline and Arthur were very active in the New York Grange Organization in Watertown, New York. Madeline made quilts and displayed them at the County Fair for the Grange. Due to her husband’s blindness, Madeline had to do all the driving on their many trips, which included drives south to Virginia and north to Upper Canada Village, across the St. Lawrence River. Madeline and Arthur enjoyed Adirondack Mountain camping trips with tents and sleeping bags and in later years with a small camper. They were active members of the United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, Watertown and later in Gloversville, NY. Madeline was an avid history buff with American Colonial times being the biggest focus. Madeline also taught herself to play the piano.
Madeline and Arthur hosted a “Fresh Air Child”, Johanna, every summer for 8 years, who hailed from Brooklyn, New York.
Madeline and Arthur’s greatest blessing was a large and ever expanding family where she served as the unquestioned matriarch. The family includes four sets of twins. Madeline is
survived by her daughter Judith (Malcolm), sons Steven and Ronald (Carrie), grandchildren: Eric (Teresia), (Twins) James (Barbara) & Jeffrey, Christopher (Cindy) and Katrina, Kathy, Kristie and Daniel (Meghan), great grandchildren: (Twins) Jacob & Joshua, Kiera, Ryan, (Twins) Austin & Alyssa, Andrew, (Twins) Audra & Aidan, Britney, Elizabeth, great-great grandchildren: Landon, Logan, Lillian, Luca, Madeline, Dorthea, Christain, Adrian and Zachary. She was predeceased by her sisters Leah, Pauline and Violet.
A celebration of Madline’s life will be held for family, friends and all others whose lives were touched by her on Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Walrath and Stewart Funeral Home from 11 AM.-2 PM., 51 Freemont Street, Gloversville, New York 12078. A funeral service will be held on August 25 at 2 PM at the United Methodist Church, 316 North Main Street, Gloversville, New York 12078, followed by a luncheon in Fellowship Hall at the church. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests a donation on behalf of Madeline to the North Main Street United Methodist Church Food Missions, 316 North Main Street, Gloversville, New York 12078.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home
Online condolences may be made to the Miles family at www.brbsfuneral.com
