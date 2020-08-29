Mae Backus Gmyr 101 years young passed away peacefully at home on Thursday August 27, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Ogdensburg, N.Y., on April 13th,1919 and moved to Syracuse, N.Y. at age 17 and married. She was the matriarch of a large and loving family. Mae enjoyed cooking and baking everything from scratch and was famous for her beautiful birthday cakes full of roses crafted by her talented hands. She enjoyed the outdoors, camp, boating, family bar-b-ques, canning fresh fruits and vegetables that she carefully picked. Holidays were always special with her home made decorations, foods and the love she put into each family gathering we shared. Always fresh baked cookies in the cookie jar. Known for her lead foot she taught us all to drive & some she how always escaped a speeding ticket. Mae was a strong willed special lady never letting anything or anyone stand in her way. She was blessed with a heart of gold and always willing to lend a hand and pray for anyone in need. She was always happy with the news of a new baby adding to her family many times knowing before the new parents knew that someone was having a boy/girl! She will be forever loved and missed by many.
In recent years she moved back to Norfolk, N.Y. where she lived with her daughter, granddaughter and great grandsons, great grand daughter They were the light of her life and were very attentive to her.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet, Deborah and Pam Gmyr, a son Richard (Marie) Gmyr several grandchildren, great & great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pre-deceased by her parents, husbands Bill DePeyster & Edward Gmyr, sons, Ronald & Roy DePeyster, daughters Barbara Broton, Shirley DePeyster, Sandra Shuster, Susan Draper, Patti Gmyr.
several brothers and a sister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.