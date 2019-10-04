Funeral Services for Mahlon S. Carr, 77 years, of Rensselaer Falls, will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, 515 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg with Rev. Emily Hambrock officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00AM until the time of the service. Mr. Carr passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Mahlon is survived by his wife, Shirley Carr, of Rensselaer Falls; his three sons, Richard Carr (Tammy) of Ogdensburg, Michael Carr of Rensselaer Falls and Victor Carr (Lisa Hirsch) of Ogdensburg and seven grandchildren; Amanda Carr, Andrew Carr, Jordyn Carr, Hunter Carr, Jayden Carr, Logan Carr, and Lydia Carr, one great-granddaughter, Alexia Carlin and a great-grandson on the way; four sisters, Lois Bressett of Ogdensburg, Sylvia Bressett of Ogdensburg, Peggy Ecker of Clay, and Maureen Spooner of Ogdensburg. He is predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Allen Carr, Howard Carr, Darrell Carr; and one sister, Nola Rheome.
Mahlon was born on Monday January 26, 1942 in Lisbon, NY, the son of the late Hugh and the late Irene (Kiah) Carr. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Mahlon married Shirley Thomas on May 12, 1967 in Dover Plains, NY. Mahlon was employed as a driver for over thirty years for SLT Ready Mix in Ogdensburg, NY, retiring in 2004.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com
