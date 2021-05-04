MASSENA: Marcel “Mickey” Brais passed away on Friday April 23rd, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena, NY.
Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Thursday May 6th, 2021 beginning at 1:00 PM until time of funeral services at 2:00 PM. Graveside burial will take place following funeral services in Calvary Cemetery, Massena with full military honors. For those in attendance, face coverings and social distancing with be observed.
Marcel was born on February 4th, 1921 in Sainte-Agathe, Québec, Canada to the late Henry and Maryanne (Rousseau) Brais and was united in marriage to the former Mary Rose Quennevelle until her passing in 1995. Marcel had the honor of serving his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II which assisted with him to become a naturalized United States citizen.
Marcel was formerly employed by Massena Central School District prior to his retirement. Marcel hobbies included fishing, gardening, and he was starting to enjoy cooking. He was very active with the VFW and the local American Legion.
Marcel is survived by his daughter Ruby Brais and his son Dennis Brais companion Robin Price. He is also survived by two grandchildren; Dennis Brais Jr., Mary Taylor and her fiancé, great-grandchildren, a goddaughter Diane along with two brothers Norman and his wife Mary, and Raymond, a sister Theresa Pelletier and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Marcel was predeceased by his wife Mary Rose, and a son Larry Brais, a brother Conrad Brais, and a sister Irene Roach and a son in-law Bonnie E. Taylor 2014. Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 171; 101 West Hatfield, Massena, New York 13662.
Friends and Family are encouraged to share stories and memories of Marcel or any online condolences by visiting www.PhillpsMemorial.com
