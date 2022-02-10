Funeral services for Marcia Ann Musante Wisner, age 85, of Massena, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family. A graveside service will take place in Calvary Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Massena. Mrs. Wisner passed away on February 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marcia was born on May 20, 1936 in Massena the daughter of Theodore A. and Dorothy R. (Soule) Musante. On December 6, 1981, she married William B. Wisner at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Msgr. John Pendergast officiating. Mr. Wisner predeceased her on May 15, 2008. Marcia worked thirty five years for the St. Lawrence County Laboratory as a chemist and phlebotomist.
Marcia is survived by her son, David F. Osier of Massena, NY; two stepchildren, Geoff Wisner of New York, NY, and Keith Wisner of Boulder CO. Marcia also has many neices and nephews. She is predeceased by a sister, Shirley Musante, and brothers Theodore A. Jr., and Charles R. Musante. Marcia enjoyed socializing with her family and the many friends that she had. She was an accomplished artist, and enjoyed drawing and doing oil paintings, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed cooking. she was a devout Catholic with Sacred Heart Church and volunteered by coordinating the “Comfort in Sorrow Ministry” masses for the past deceased with Sister Julianna for several years. Marcia also volunteered with the Massena Hospital Retirees, creating and scheduling invitations for the Spring & Fall luncheon meetings for several years.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, PO box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
