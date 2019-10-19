Marcia Folger, 78, of Watertown, NY, died peacefully October 6, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She passed away from unexpected complications after suffering a stroke in April.
Marcia was born in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Pearl and C. DeWitt Livingston and was raised in and around Syracuse, Watertown and the Mohawk Valley. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1958 and after raising 5 children, graduated with honors from SUNY Oswego in 2003.
She is survived by her 5 children and all their families, Steve Rowell and Dan Rowell both of Watertown, Molly Anderson of Pompey, NY, Stephanie Sasenbury of Fayetteville, NY and Matthew Folger of Surprise, Arizona . She is also survived by her pets Zack and Callie.
She was predeceased by her second husband Robert S. Folger, her parents C.Dewitt Livingston and Pearl Dawley Sternischer and a younger sister JoAnn, who died in infancy.
Marcia was an avid reader, geneology and psychology enthusiast and Facebook friend to many, near and far. She retired from state service after a long and varied career.
Marcia chose to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Upstate Medical University. A private memorial service and burial will be held at a future date. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to All Creatures Big and Small, PO Box 373, Lacona NY13083 an organization that was instrumental in finding a home for Zack, her much beloved dog.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.