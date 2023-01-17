Marcia S. Gracey, age 72, of Verona, passed away peacefully at her home on December 19, 2022.
She was born May 2, 1950, in Lowville, a daughter of the late David B. and Therese Mangan Salmon. Marcia was united in marriage to John M. Gracey, on November 11, 1972, in Glenfield, NY. She was a teacher in the South Lewis Central School District; serving in the Glenfield schools for many years.
Marcia is survived by her husband of 50 years, John; sons and daughters in law, Andrew and Jamie Gracey of Verona, and Matthew and Elizabeth Gracey of Glen Burnie, MD; two sisters, Bonnie Hudson of Plymouth, MA, and Maureen Salmon-Salvemini and Joseph Salvemini of Mohawk; and grandchildren, Maggie, Brigid, John and Eila. She was predeceased by a brother, Peter Salmon.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street.
Please offer online condolences or light a candle at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.