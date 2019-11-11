GLENFIELD - Marcus A. Bennett, 75, of Glenfield, died early Monday morning, November 11, 2019, at his home, under the loving care of his family.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Lowville, with Rev. Laurie Sponagle, officiating. Private family burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery in the spring. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1 -3 and 5 -8 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions in his memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 7707 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda; six daughters and their spouses, Michelle and Greg Rathbun of Weedsport, NY; Lisa and Mark Wicker of Sanford, NC; Brenda and Jim Delaney of Clifton Park, NY; Sarah and Travis Shumway of Pittsburgh, PA; Brook and Adam VanBrocklin of Glenfield, NY; Heather and Eric Pleskach of Brantingham, NY;
a sister, Eleanor Bennett Palmer of Rocky Point, NC, two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bennett of Shallotte, NC, and Roberta Grissett of Supply, NC; 10 grandchildren and one on the way, Adam Wicker, Tyler Wicker, Mikayla Rathbun, Kyle Rathbun, Alayna Wicker, Maxwell Shumway, Vivienne Shumway, Nathan VanBrocklin, Lilly VanBrocklin, and Dexter Pleskach; three great-grandchildren, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Mark is predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Arnold Bennett.
Marcus was born on January 5, 1944 in Newburgh, NY, a son of the late Harry and Dorothy Anesi Bennett. He graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1961 and from SUNY Oswego in January 1967. He found his home in Lewis County after being assigned to Lowville Academy and Central School to student teach in 1961. He never left, and taught Industrial Arts and Technology for 36 years, retiring in 2002. On September 4, 1981, he married Linda Disney. In the early years of his career, he taught woodworking, electricity, printing and ceramics. After twenty years of teaching, the curriculum changed to technology education, which included computers, CAD systems, robotics and graphic communications for grades 7 – 12. During his tenure, Mr. Bennett was advisor for several clubs including rifle club, archery club, fly tying club, technology club, and L.A.S.T. Man Company. He coached junior high school wrestling for seven years. He was a dedicated teacher through and through.
Everyone who knew Mark knew of his great passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing and maintaining his 150 acre homestead. Mark enjoyed running his antique saw mill, cutting firewood, operating his track hoe, and producing maple syrup. His favorite place was on his homestead, and he found the act of sitting in the woods on watch very peaceful. He enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with his daughters, and Mark took every opportunity to do so. He was a skilled artisan in many disciplines including watercolor painting, silversmithing and woodworking. Mark took great joy in making special pieces for his loved ones. Once he became a grandfather, his grandchildren became the center of his universe; he enjoyed
playing with them as well as sharing his love for the outdoors and teaching them many of his skilled crafts.
Mark had a love for antique vehicles. He owned a 1961 Falcon and had a 1931 Ford Model A which he had restored. He was a member of the Mohican Model A Ford Club. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and owned a Harley-Davidson.
Mark showed great strength as he persevered through multiple organ cancers throughout his life. He fought a good fight and took his last breath on November 11, 2019 at 3:19am in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He spent the last few days surrounded by his wife, daughters, son-in-laws, grandchildren and close friends. He was 75 years young.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
