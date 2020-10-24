Margaret A. Jacobs, Watertown, passed on peacefully to meet the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Samaritan Medical Center with her loving husband, Gordon A. Jacobs, at her side.
The memorial mass will be 10am Thursday October 29th, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown, with the Rev John Demo and Rev. Donald Robinson, concelebrating. Burial will take place at Washington’s Crossing National Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA., at a date to be determined.
Calling hours will be Wednesday October 28th, 2020 from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of John and Margaret Aiken, Margie attended St Bridget’s Elementary School there. She received her high school diploma from Cecilian Academy, Philadelphia, Pa., and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at St. Joseph University, Philadelphia. Margie graduated from Loyola University, Baltimore, Md., with a master’s degree in reading.
She started her teaching career in Philadelphia, then taught for 10 years in Aberdeen, Md., and later taught for several years at St. Anthony’s School, Watertown, before accepting a teaching position at Belleville Henderson Central School, Belleville, NY. where she worked for 24 years.
Gordie and Margie were married Oct. 17, 1981, in St. Catherine Church, Germantown, Pa.
Margie moved to Sackets Harbor with Gordie, son of the late Arnold J. and Muriel (Merenda) Jacobs, Sackets Harbor, who operated the former Country Gentleman General Store. Gordie worked at the family business for several years,
The couple later moved to their South Hamilton Street home in Watertown, where they have lived ever since.
Margie taught third-grade and fifth-grade at Belleville Henderson School. She made lifetime friends in Belleville, and heard often from several students who expressed their gratitude for her wonderful guidance and endearing Irish
humor. She also kept in regular contact with several of her former students and fellow teachers from Aberdeen, Md.
Nominated by her students, Margie was named to “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” for two years in a row.
Margie retired after 25 years and enjoyed keeping in touch with and sending cards and gifts to her beloved family and friends, especially her nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Her family and friends always sent birthday wishes and gifts to her as well on her July 8 birthday and at Christmas.
Margie enjoyed reading, traveling, stained glass, coloring and crafting. An avid EWTN fan, she had a great devotion to the rosary and St. Faustina.
She was a loving supporter of her husband, a National Guardsman, who served his country during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Gordie was supervisor of MATES, Fort Drum, and was assigned to Joint Forces Headquarters, Latham, N.Y. He retired as a chief warrant officer 5 in 2017.
Margie enjoyed texting and talking by phone or FaceTime with her nieces and nephews from Portland, Me., Washington State, Potsdam, NY, and Pittsburgh, Pa.
In one of the most memorable moments in her life, Margie and her sister, Virginia “Ginnie’ Davidov, met guest-of-honor Grace Kelly during a fund-raiser for Women’s Medical Nursing School, Philadelphia, Pa., when their mother, a registered nurse, was dean of the school.
Margie also had fond memories of a very special day of fishing with her two nieces and nephew (children of her sister). The youngest angler, Julie Davidov, remarkably caught all of the fish that day _ a true fish tale that was repeated with smiles at many family gatherings.
A lover of all things Ireland, Margie collected Waterford crystal and stemware, and had fun sharing Irish wit and wisdom. She enjoyed old movies and comedies and looked for laughs every day.
Margie traveled to England and France when she was single. Later she and Gordie enjoyed trips to the Canadian Rockies with hosts Mel and Rose Busler, and an America By Rail trip with Gordie’s brother and wife to see such sights as the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, Sacramento Railroad Museum, Yosemite National Park, San Francisco and the Redwoods.
Back at home, her cats, Sadie and Katie, brought her much joy. Margie was a communicant of St Anthony’s and St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown.
She is survived by her husband; sister Virginia (Gene) Davidov, Ft. Washington, Pa.; nephew Michael (Jessica) Davidov, S. Portland, Me.; niece Eliza (Woucher) Mullemum, Seattle, Wash.; Sister-in-law Karen (Stephen) Goodrich, Sackets Harbor, N.Y.; nephews, Craig (Danielle) Goodrich, Glen Park, N.Y., Scott (Jillian) Goodrich, Sackets Harbor, N.Y., and Anthony (Jessica) Goodrich, Brownville, N.Y.; brother-in-law Walter (Judy) Jacobs, Mannsville, N.Y., nieces Alexandra (Andreas) Jacobs Wilke, Potsdam, N.Y., and Gretchen (Andre) Jacobs Costello, Pittsburgh, Pa., and her nine beloved grand-nieces and grand nephews, whose rotating pictures Margie joyfully viewed daily on her electronic photo frame.
Margie was predeceased by her dear parents and her beloved niece, Julie Davidov.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.