CROGHAN – Margaret A. Kohler, 87, a resident of Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility and formerly of Naumburg and Steeple View Courts, passed away Wednesday evening, December 11, 2019 at Lewis County General Hospital, surrounded by her family.
A funeral Mass will be said at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with Rev. Donald Robinson, Pastor officiating. Spring burial will be in the St. Vincent dePaul Cemetery, Belfort. A calling hour will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019, prior to the funeral Mass, at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Donald and Barbara Kohler of Carthage; Linda and Amos Noftsier of Belfort; her siblings, Rose M. Marolf of Carthage; Alice and Stanley Mathys of Lowville; Maurice A. and Patricia Dekin of Indian River; four grandchildren, Kristen Dean and her companion, Karl Kidder, Sarah and A.J. Fratto, Matthew Noftsier, Mindy and Zachary Jones; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Dylan Dean, Baby Kidder, Jesse, Claire, and Jamison Jones; and grandpet Sam; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Lyle P. Kohler who died on May 15, 1981; a brother, Claude Dekin; and three sisters, Mable Emerson, Patricia Steria, and Clara Marolf.
Margaret was born on June 24, 1932 at home in Indian River, NY, a daughter of the late Everett and Opal Peeler Dekin. She attended country school at Indian River and Father Leo Memorial School. She did domestic work in Beaver Falls and Carthage before her marriage. On June 14, 1952, she married Lyle P. Kohler at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Indian River. She raised her family and was a homemaker for many years. She also was an Avon Representative for over 10 years. She was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan and was a member of their Altar and Rosary Society. Margaret enjoyed playing cards and reading. Years ago, she enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Margaret’s family sends a special thank you to the staff of the second floor at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility and the staff of East Wing at Lewis County General Hospital for their loving care and kindness shown to Margaret.
