Margaret A. Taylor Sexton of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away on August 18th, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Suncoast Hospice of Palm Harbor.
Mrs. Sexton was born in Watertown, NY on February 1, 1938, one of 10 children of Mary C. Ward and Ambrose W. Taylor. She attended local parochial schools and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in June 1955 with a Business diploma. She worked for Burns Trucking as a secretary until she married Charles R. Sexton on July 20, 1957 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown. Mr. Sexton passed away in 1996.
The couple had six children, Laura M. Epperson, Linda L. Meeker (Charles), Robert C. Sexton (Monee Mueller), Theresa M. Guzina (John), Ann M. McGovern (Patrick) all of Florida and Ronald G. Sexton (Jeanne) of Watertown, NY. Fourteen grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren survive her as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by six brothers, Harvey E. Taylor, John F. Taylor, William A. Taylor, Vernon F. Taylor, James P. Taylor and Thomas L. Taylor. A sister Kathleen D. died in infancy and another sister, Olga M. Sennett died in 2017. Her remaining sibling is Katherine L. Doe Johnson of Watertown.
Mrs. Sexton’s favorite pastime was spending time with her family whom she loved so much and performing in and directing shows and plays at Highland Lakes Clubhouse. She also loved to perform Karaoke and scheduled and orchestrated many opportunities for friends to perform in different venues. Music was definitely important in her life.
Curlew Hills Funeral Home of Palm Harbor is handling the arrangements. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Espirtu Santo Catholic Church in Palm Harbor on Saturday, August 28 at 1:00 pm. There will be no calling hours.
Condolences may be sent to The Sexton Family, 1086 Seville Drive, Palm Harbor, FL. 34684
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.