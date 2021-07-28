You have permission to edit this article.
Margaret and John Joslyn

Joslyn Family

GLENFIELD - Memorial service for Margaret Joslyn and John Joslyn, will be at Forest Presbyterian Church in Lyons Falls on Saturday, July 31st at 10 AM with Pastor Elizabeth Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Old Glendale Cemetery. A reception for friends and family will be immediately following the burial service, at Forest Presbyterian Church.

