Margaret Ann Nurney-Perry-Tassone went home to the Lord on January 27, 2022 after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. She was born in Potsdam, NY to Dorothy Bogart-Nurney and William Nurney on March 30,1939. She went to school at Parishville-Hopkinton Central School. She married Maurice Perry on July 21, 1956. Maurice died in October 1970. On January 1, 1971, she married Guerino Tassone in Liverpool, NY.
Margaret worked at WT Grant store in Potsdam, NY. She worked many years as a housekeeper for Dr. Deborah Kaplan and her husband Professor Babe Kaplan in Potsdam. Later she worked at the family run Bill’s Bakery on Burnet Avenue in East Syracuse. After her retirement she volunteered for several years at the OP Shop and food pantry in Canastota, NY. Margaret loved country music, ballroom dancing, garage sales, playing cards and spending time with her family. She was always doing things for others.
She is survived by her children, Penny Perry-Wilson of Massena, NY, Morris Perry of Canastota, NY, and Karen (Nate Oscarson) Perry of Uniondale, PA; her step-children, Vincent (Nancy) Tassone of Auburn, NY, Steve (Sharle) Tassone of Canastota, NY, and Sharon Briseno of Auburn, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; her step mother, Patty Nurney of North Lawrence, NY; her sisters, Lois (Tommy) Unz of Pennellville, NY, Anne (Gary) Fitzgerald of Liverpool, NY and Billie Bogart of Liverpool, NY; and her beloved dog, Charlie.
She was predeceased by a sister Nancy Miller; a grandson, Michael Wilson, a son-in-law, Thomas Wilson; and her parents.
At Margaret’s request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers Margaret’s request was donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital to help children fighting cancer.
