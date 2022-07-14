Canton - Margaret Ann (Popple) Vining, 87, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Hermon, NY passed away peacefully at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:09 PM surrounded by her children. An obituary will appear as soon as available. A celebration of life will be held in the near future so friends, colleagues and family members can share their experiences about this awesome woman. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted to Margaret’s care and arrangements.
Margaret Ann (Popple) Vining
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.