MASSENA – Services for Margaret “Anne” Hoxie, 77, a resident of Cornell Ave, Massena, will be held privately for the family at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Saturday, October 29, 2022 with Rev. Judy VanKennen presiding. Burial will be held in the Louisville Community Cemetery following the services. Anne is survived by her three children, her son Steve and Sandy Hoxie, Bliss, NY and their three children, Mackensie and Erik Germony, Kylie McElver and Sam Hoxie; her daughter Tracey and Dana Winter, Warrensburg, NY and their four children, Stephanie Winter and her fiancé Michael Swanson, Logan and Lindsey Winter, Kelsey Winter and her companion Michael York and Sean Winter and his companion Kelly Angell; her son Jason and Marci Hoxie and their two children, Elyse and Ben Hoxie; two great-grandchildren Amelia and Alexander as well as several nieces and nephews. Anne was pre-deceased by her parents and her three brothers, Tommy, Billy and Jimmy Steele.
Born in Huntington, QC, Canada on November 1, 1944 to the late William and Margaret Irwin Steele, Anne graduated from High School and obtained her Cosmetology License. She worked for many years as a waitress in Massena for the Massena Diner, Flanders Inn and most recently, Via Main for over 20 years, before retiring 15 years ago. Anne in her free time enjoyed board games, knitting, crossword puzzles, trivia and going boating. She was affectionately known as “Gia” and loved spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren. Memorial donations in Anne’s memory can be made to St. Vincent DePaul in Massena and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Margaret “Anne” Hoxie.
