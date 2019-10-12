WADDINGTON — Margaret Bocskor, 96, widow of Andor Bocskor, Sr. and longtime resident of McGinnis Road, peacefully passed away Friday evening, October 11, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, where she had been a resident since 2015.
Margaret was born July 3, 1923 in Massena, the daughter of the late Laszlo and Barbara (Gabri) Kormanyos. She attended Massena schools graduating in 1941. Two months later on August 9, 1941, she married the love of her life, Andor Bocskor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Bellamy, officiating. He predeceased her on January 16, 2013.
Margaret was a homemaker who provided a loving home for her family. She later worked for a time at Ames Department Store and Levine’s in Massena. She and her late husband were former members of the St. Lawrence County Rock Club, which allowed them to travel all over the country collecting rocks. For many years, they attended many local craft shows showcasing their rock and jewelry craft. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and loved to sing. Margaret will be missed by all of her family. Her kitchen was the gathering point for those who visited. She will be sorely missed but her spirit, her happy heart, recipes, and love for each of them endures.
Margaret is survived by her children, Andor Bocskor, Jr. of Waddington and his companion, Shirley Lajoie; Barbara Orobona of Clayton and her husband, Joe; John Bocskor of Henderson, Nevada; and Steve Bocskor of Millersville, Maryland; and his wife, Kathy. Margaret was Grandma Nice, Mama-Nagy-Nagymama to 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, So’o in September 2019; her brothers, Seve, Joe, John, and George Kormanyos; and sisters, Julia Kormanyos, Elizabeth Duprey, and Helen Dart.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Wednesday 6-9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Joseph’s Home, 950 Linden Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The family greatly appreciates the love and care that was given to Margaret during her stay there.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
