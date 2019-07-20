LOWVILLE — After many years, Margaret D. Freeman’s life ended peacefully at her home in the con-gregate at the Brookside Retirement Community, Lowville, NY on July 17th, 2019.
Mrs. Freeman was born in Port Leyden, NY, the beloved daughter of Harry L. Drake and Madeline Pitch-er Drake on June 29, 1920. She graduated from Port Leyden High School with a Regents’ diploma and attended St. Lawrence University.
Margaret married Cedric (Ced) Freeman on January 24, 1941, creating a loving marriage lasting 73 years. While Ced served in the South Pacific in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Margaret lived in Port Leyden with her two toddlers. After the war, the Freemans built a house on Hutton Heights in Boonville, NY. They became the proud owners of the well-respected Freeman’s Jewelry on Main Street that thrived until Ced’s retirement in 1980.
Subsequently, the Freemans bought a winter home in Florida that they enjoyed for 12 years. Later, they spent winters near their youngest daughter in West Chester, PA. Summers were spent at their log camp on Brantingham Lake, NY, which is still owned by the family.
Margaret’s interests centered around creating a warm and attractive home for the family of five. She ex-celled at gardening, corresponding with family and many friends, reading, making needlework and braid-ed rugs and, most of all, creating delicious meals. Renowned are hearty weekend breakfasts and warm lunches for her growing children and truly tasty dinners for family and friends. But it is her homemade pies which are really legendary. Many of Margaret’s recipes emanated from the Alsatian roots Vegeta-bles and fruits grown in the garden were highlights served on summer nights on their screened porch. Many of Margaret’s recipes derived from the Alsatian roots of her great grandmother Margaret Kroupp Niece. A great family treat was when everyone could enjoy the fresh garden vegetables (peas!) and fruits (raspberries!) served on summer nights on the Freemans’ screened in porch.
Regrettably, Ced Freeman predeceased Margaret in 2014. Also, her brother Loren Drake and sister-in-law Helen Genzel preceded their sister in death. Surviving are her daughters Nancy Freeman Jordan (Rob) of Thornton, PA and Beverly “Bonnie” Poppleton (Terry) of York, ME and her son Cedric Randall “Randy” Freeman (Sharon) of Houston TX.
There are five grandchildren: Pamela Jordan (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), Candice Sherman (Atlanta, GA); Faith Black (Houston, TX; Michelle Chumsae (York, ME) with the two great-grandsons Miles and Zane and Michael Poppleton (Brooklyn, NY) with a third great-grandson, Jack.
Margaret’s nephews are Alan Drake and Calvin Genzel; and her nieces are Connie Stefano, Carla Stel-mach, and Corrinne Zehr.
For more than four years, Margaret was treated with outstanding kindness and compassion by her care-givers led by Joanne Kellogg who became one of Margaret’s dearest friends.
The calling hour is 9:30-10:30 AM at the Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. in Lowville, NY. The funeral fol-lows at 11:00 AM at the Lowville Methodist Church, followed by a committal service at the Port Leyden Cemetery. Later that day, a reception will be held in Lowville for all attending.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Friends of Lewis County Hospice, PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or to the Port Leyden Cemetery, PO Box 218, Port Leyden, NY 13433.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
