Margaret D. Tederson, 87, of 1200 Jewel Drive, Watertown, died peacefully Thursday morning at her home.
Born June 14, 1932, in Watertown, daughter of Ralph and Lucille Hill Daniels. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1950 and worked for New York Telephone for 35 years, retiring in 1986.
She married Wendell Frances Tederson on October 20, 1951, at the Emmanuel Congregation Church in Watertown and celebrated 58 years of marriage before his passing on December 13, 2009.
Margaret enjoyed a wonderful life with her four children, Wenda Tederson March (Michael), Steve Tederson, Chris Tederson, and Liz Tederson Campbell (Patrick O’Brien); her grandchildren, Mike March (Barb), Fred March (Alexa), Christian Tederson, Shali O’Brien and Kayla O’Brien; and great-grandchildren Brandon March and Wyatt Wendell March. She was anxiously awaiting the birth of another great-grandson in the coming weeks.
In addition to her own family, Margaret was beloved by many nieces and nephews that have kept in touch through their adult lives from around the country.
She enjoyed many years with her husband and family at their summer cottage at Point Peninsula. She made beautiful, hand-sewn quilts for many years and often gifted them to family members especially custom baby quilts when children were born. In recent years she enjoyed putting together puzzles as her hobby, completing dozens over time. She spent much of her time with her children, grandchildren and great-children. Her family was the focal point of her life.
Along with her children, her rock, was her sister Betty Averill. They remained very close since childhood. Betty visited each and every summer and surely brightened her days through the years, but especially following the loss of her husband.
She is predeceased by her husband, Wendell, her brother, Sam Daniels and her sister Lillian Daniels Troup. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Daniels Averill and Evelyn Daniels Hayes.
As Margaret wished, there will be no calling hours or public service. A private family reception and celebration of her life will be held at their convenience. Contributions can be made in her memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 3049, Syracuse NY 13220 designated to Team Tederson/Watertown Heart Walk. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
