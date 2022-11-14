Margaret E. Bertram, 91, of Co. Rt. 87, Mannsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 12, 2022, under the gracious care of Hospice Residence of Jefferson County.
She was born November 23, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Hildred (Mills) Fleming.
Margaret married Merrill E. Bertram on October 25, 1950 at her parent’s home in Champion, NY, with the Rev. James Polney and the Rev. Richard Bertram officiating.
Margaret and her husband owned and operated dairy farms in Champion and Rutland Hollow until 1966, and then in Ellisburg until they retired from farming in 1986. Since then, she worked at Rod’s Big M in Adams and Angels Inn in Watertown, doing what she has always done best: feed people.
A member of Ellisburg Methodist Church and Ellisburg Willing Workers, Margaret was always willing to lend a hand to prepare meals for church dinners and other local events. A perpetual baker, there was never a day when there wasn’t a dessert on her kitchen counter. She was keenly aware of and sure to have on hand the food favorites of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Lyle and Sharon, Southington, OH, Larry and Trudi, Worth, NY, Lynn (Benji) and Christa, Mannsville, NY; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jean Stewart and Michael Haynes, Corvallis, MT, Marie and Allan Kirkwood, The Villages, FL; sister-in-law Lottie Bertram, Hammond, NY; several nieces and nephews, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Merrill, her two brothers, Fred and Gordon, and her sister, Mary Stevens.
Calling hours will be 4-7 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A private service and burial will follow.
In keeping with her lifelong service of caring for and feeding her family and community, Margaret requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Rohde Center Food Pantry, 2 East Church Street, Adams, NY 13605 or online at Rohdecenter.org. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
