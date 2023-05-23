NORFOLK – Graveside services for Margaret E. Connelly, 85, a resident of Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Mrs. Connelly passed away on December 28, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Colton. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Margaret E. Connelly
