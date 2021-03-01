CARTHAGE -- Margaret E Gamble Marilley, 98, formerly of Carthage, passed away on Saturday, February 27th at the Lewis County Residential Care Facility, where she had been a resident.
Born on February 21, 1923, the daughter of Harrison and Eva Persha Gamble. She was previously employed in the converting department at Crown Zellerbach and as a Nurses Aide for the former Greenbriar Nursing Home in Carthage. She was primarily a homemaker in later years.
A marriage to James “Max” Doubles ended in divorce, her second and third husbands Ernest C.Marilley and Gerald “G.G.” Marilley have both predeceased her as well.
Margaret is survived by her children and their spouses; Janice & Warren VanEmmerick, Wirtz, VA and Carl & Vicky Marilley, Carthage, her grandchildren; Carrie VanEmmerick, VA, Nicky and Derek Willmert, Carthage, Ernie and Stephany Marilley, Owego, Ashley and Andrew Roes, Croghan, Ethan Marilley, Carthage and Madisyn Marilley, Carthage. Also surviving are her great-great-grandchildren; Cullen, Johnathon and Paige Willmert, Makenna, Sadie and Tessa Roes and Hallie Marilley.
She is predeceased by her siblings, Robert Gamble and Marion Johnson.
There will be no public calling hours for Mrs. Marilley; a graveside memorial service will be held in the spring at the Beaver Falls Cemetery. Her arrangements and being handled by The Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.
Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
