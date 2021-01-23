Margaret Elizabeth “Betty” Clift Andrews, 89, of Watertown, formerly of Camillus, passed away Sunday, January 17 at Cortland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Syracuse, she was a graduate of Split Rock High School. Upon retiring from Community Hospital in 1993, she moved to her home on “the river” in Alexandria Bay year-round. Betty enjoyed bowling, Folks Marches, gardening, SU Basketball, the Yankees and most of all, her grandchildren.
Betty was predeceased by her husband and high school sweetheart, Weldon “Skee,” in 1974; and brother, James Clift.
Surviving are her daughters, Lynne Andrews of Clifton Park, Lori (Peter) Carpenter of Queensbury and Mary Nowak, longtime caregiver, of Watertown; grandchildren, Sara (Nicholas) Loving, Julie (Michael) DeGan and Cole Carpenter; beloved great-grandchildren, Mallory, Connor, Sean, Michaela and Nicole Loving and Emmett,
Maci and Sawyer DeGan.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Betty will be laid to rest beside Skee in Onondaga Valley Cemetery.
Donations in Margaret’s name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, Lupus
Foundation at lupus.org, or Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org
