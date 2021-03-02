Margaret Elizabeth Tomlinson Roe, matriarch of the Roe Family, formerly of Brownville, NY, has passed away peacefully at home on February 24th 2021.
Margaret was born March 30th, 1923, the daughter of Harold W. Tomlinson and Elizabeth M. Tomlinson. She attended Sherman Elementary School in Watertown, NY, where she met the love of her life and husband, William W. Roe Sr., in the first grade. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1940, she attended Cornell University where she majored in home economics and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She worked as a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times from 1940-1941 and became engaged to Mr. William (Bill) Roe in 1941.
Margaret and Bill were married September 5th, 1942 at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. Together, the couple built a vacation cottage on Lake Ontario’s Butler Shores which they continue to share with their sons, daughter, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and four great great
grandchildren. For decades, they owned and operated Roe Farm Service in Limerick, NY.
Margaret enjoyed raising and showing champion Morgan horses, knitting, playing golf and bridge with friends, wintering in N. Redington Beach, FL and taking her grandchildren to the races at Vernon Downs. She was a remarkably strong and quick-witted lady and a loving mother.
Margaret had a mind for science and technology, never more apparent than when she was watching NASA launch into space, an event that never failed to bring her to tears of wonder. She loved and kept many dogs over the years. She always had a box of frozen Freihofer’s chocolate chip cookies and a smile awaiting her grandchildren. Above all, Margaret found her greatest joy in her family, her grandchildren who adored her and in her 61-year marriage to Bill, who she always described as the most wonderful man in the world.
Surviving her are children William W. Jr. (Carol), Newark, Del., Margaret E. Roe Rothenberg Unsworth, Oldsmar, FL, Peter T (Holly), Asheville, NC and David T. (Gloria) Columbia, MD, and multitudes of grandchildren and great grandchildren coast to coast. Mr. Roe predeceased her July 23rd, 2003.
We will celebrate nearly 98 years of Margaret’s life in the summer of 2021, at the cottage she
and Bill built together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SunCoast Hospice in Florida in her name
