COLTON—Funeral services for Margaret F. “Margie” Bradley, 94, a resident of the Legacy K Elderly Care Home, Hermon and formerly of Colton, will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton with Rev. Laurena Will presiding. Burial will be held in Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the services. Mrs. Bradley passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Legacy K Home in Hermon. Margaret is survived by a son, Alan and Marcia Bradley, Potsdam; her three daughters, Alanna Wright, Ogdensburg; Denise Collins, Waddington; Laurie and Marshall Wright, Colton; her beloved eight grandchildren; Derek, Heather, Alicia, Robert, Jennifer, Chris, Courtney and Lezlie and several great-grandchildren. Margaret is also survived by a sister, Gail Rogers, Saranac Lake as well as several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Everett “Flash” just less than a year ago, a grandson, Matthew Wright and a sister, Dorothy Cooper. Born in Colton, NY on November 9, 1928 to the late Armond and Margaret (Dorothy) Alford, Margie graduated from Colton High School and attended Nursing School. Margaret married Everett L. “Flash” Bradley on February 7, 1948. Margie worked for the Town of Colton as Deputy Town Clerk for several years, retiring in 1976. Previously, Margie worked at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital as a nurse’s aide. In her free time, Margie enjoyed the time spent at camp on Leonard Pond at Sevey’s Corners snowmobiling, and also enjoyed sewing and reading. She was also a fantastic cook and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margie’s memory can be made to the Legacy K Adult Home, activities fund, at 581 west Road, Hermon, NY 13652 and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Margaret F. “Margie” Bradley.
Margaret F. “Margie” Bradley
November 9, 1928 - July 21, 2023
