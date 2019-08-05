Glenfield — Margaret (Hiscott) West, 94, of Sand Pond Road, wife of John R., passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Lewis County Extended Care Facility, Lowville, while surrounded by the loving care of her family.
Margaret was born in Watertown, on January 20, 1925, a daughter of John J. and Isabelle Hoban Hiscott. She grew up in Watertown, receiving her primary education at Immaculate Heart Central School, graduating from Watertown High School, with the Class of 1943. Thereafter she earned a degree in Theology from Maria Regina College, Ogdensburg, later attending University College Branch of Syracuse University and Lemoyne College, Syracuse.
For fourteen years Mrs. West was employed as a telegraph operator and station agent on the St. Lawrence Division of the New York Central Railroad. Later she was employed as a teletype operator for American Airlines, Crucible Steel, Carrier Corporation and J.W. Winkleman. For several years she also taught religious education at St. Peter’s School, Lowville.
On December 26, 1950, Margaret was united in marriage with John R. West, in St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown. For many years the couple lived in Syracuse, moving to Sand Pond Road, near Glenfield, in 1974, where they have since resided.
Mrs. West was a communicant of St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls and a member of St. John’s Altar and Rosary Society and Right to Life.
Beginning in her early teen years, Margaret sang and played her guitar weekly on the radio in Watertown. She loved the North Country and fishing and hunting. She was an avid reader and enjoyed studying the weather. She was secretary of the New York Pure Water Association. She enjoyed eating out and having long visits with family and friends.
In addition to John, her loving husband of 69 years, Margaret is survived by three children, Christine (Eileen), John (Stephanie), Robert (Julie); her grandchildren, Christopher, Alexandria and Nathan and one sister, Mildred Stovall. In addition to her granddaughter, Gabrielle and niece, Annette, Margaret was also predeceased by two sisters, Denise and Mary.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls, where Rev. Lawrence Marullo, pastor will officiate. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. Calling hours are Sunday 1-4 P.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life or Mass cards are also appreciated.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
