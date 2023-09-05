Lyons Falls – Margaret Houck, 81, of Markham Street passed away on August 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica. She was born in Lowville, NY on January 7, 1942 a daughter of Anthony and Iva Allen Houck. She grew up in Lyonsdale and attended Port Leyden School. Margaret enjoyed listening to music and the radio and watching her favorite shows on TV. Surviving are her siblings, Alan and Esther Houck, Lawrence Houck and Raymond Houck, all of Lyons Falls and two nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother Anthony. A private graveside service will be held for the family at the Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg. Memorial contributions can be made in her name in a charity of one’s choice. Mills Funeral Home, Boonville is in charge of the arrangements. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret Houck
January 7, 1942 - August 26, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
