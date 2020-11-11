MASSENA – Margaret J. LaDue Vaillancourt, 91, a longtime resident of Highland Avenue, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, November 8, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Robin.
Margaret was born on January 18, 1929 at her family home in Massena, the daughter of the late Albert R. and Anna (Mayville) Deruchia. She attended Sacred Heart School. On September 27, 1947, she married William J. LaDue at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Gerald Kellogg, officiating. He predeceased her on May 24, 1989. She later found love and companionship with Eugene J. Vaillancourt. They married on March 17, 1990 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Terry LaValley, officiating. Eugene predeceased her on October 12, 2008.
Margaret worked for a time at the Mica Plant in Massena and later at various restaurants in Massena. A devout Catholic, she was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart. She was also a member of the Massena Senior Citizens and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing home activities, sewing, playing bingo, and loved going to find goodies at local bazaars. Margaret also enjoyed traveling and bowling having belonged to the Hit or Miss League for many years. Above all her enjoyments, her family was her greatest – especially her grandbabies.
Margaret is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and James Debien of Massena; her grandsons and their wives, James and Kristy Debien and Corey and Nikki Debien, all of Massena; her precious great grandbabies, Owen Hunter, Gabrielle Adelle, Olivia Jaymes, and Kade Robert Tine Debien; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parent and her husbands, she was predeceased by her siblings, Ritha M. Levac, Dora Stanley, Leona Marlow, Diana Deruchia; and Gary, Wendell, Francis, Clarence, James, and Donald Deruchia.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Sunday 2-4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at the Church of the Sacred Heart with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Services will be attendance controlled, with social distancing and face coverings required.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Church of the Sacred Heart.
