Margaret J. McAleese, 86, of Rome, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2021, at Rome Health. She was born on October 21, 1935, in Watertown, N.Y. a daughter of the late Elmer and Mary Carpenter Godfrey. Margaret was a graduate of Watertown High School, she continued her education by attending The House of Good Samaritan School of Nursing earning her R.N. degree. On January 19, 1957, she was united in marriage to Charles E. McAleese in Watertown, N.Y. Charles predeceased Margaret on May 15, 2019. Margaret was employed by Rome Memorial Hospital for over 20 years, prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Westmoreland Senior Citizens, DeLand Florida V.F.W. She enjoyed bowling and gaming at various casinos.
Margaret is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tamera and Randy Smith, Rome; a son and daughter-in-law, Terrance and Sandy McAleese, Hillsboro, Oregon; two sisters, Priscilla Paris, Watertown, Pamela Godfrey, Woodland, Washington , three brothers, Peter (Judy) Godfrey, Rockford, Michigan, Paul Godfrey, Fountain Valley, California, Donald (Barb) Godfrey, Rush, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Robert (Robin) McAleese, Watertown; five grandchildren, Jason (Ashley), Heather, Breanna (Kate), Meghan and Patrick; seven great-grandchildren, along with two godchildren, Kelly Adams, Holley, N.Y. and Todd McAleese, Glenfield, N.Y. Margaret was predeceased by a sister Patricia Brown; brothers, Philip and Perry Godfrey.
Memorial contribution may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75231 or the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Margaret’s family would like to thank the staff of Rome Health ER, ICU and PCU Units for the wonderful care they provided to their mother during her stay.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, N.Y. Interment will Take place in North Watertown Cemetery.
Arrangements by Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home 7751 Merrick Road, Rome.
