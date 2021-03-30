Massena: Margaret J. Revier, formerly of Leslie Road Massena, passed away peacefully at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center early Wednesday morning March 24, 2021.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Philips Memorial Home, Massena. As per Margaret’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience in Calvary Cemetery.
Margaret was born to the late Ambrose and Julia (Secheny) Ferency in South Lyon, MI on August 2, 1928. She married Donald Revier on February 7, 1948 at St. Mary’s Rectory, Massena. He predeceased her in December 2011.
Margaret is survived by her four deeply devoted children, daughters Peggy Crowley, Donna (George) Bourdon and Maryellen (Eric) Scott and son Michael (Jacquie) Revier. She was a loving grandmother to eleven grandchildren and great-grandmother to twelve with two more on the way.
Margaret treasured her many years of retirement in Florida, where she became an astute and accomplished bridge player. Upon her return to Massena, Margaret joined the Massena bridge community where she developed dear and lasting friendships. With her signature zest for life, Margaret’s determination and passion earned her a lifetime membership in Massena TOPS. That affiliation with likeminded women provided her with years of camaraderie and lunch dates.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret is predeceased by her brother and sister in law Steve and Maevis Ferency.
Memorial contribution may be made to St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry (formerly known as St. Vincent de Paul) 128 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662.
Family and friends are encouraged to share online condolences, photos and stories by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
