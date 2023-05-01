Margaret K. England passed away peacefully on April 27, 2023, at the Jefferson County Hospice House in Watertown, NY. She was 76 years old.
Margaret (Maggie) was born on December 26, 1946, in Utica, NY to her parents Howard and Velma Sawyer. She eventually moved to Mannsville, NY where she met her loving husband, David. Soon after high school, Margaret and David were married and remained happily married for 53 years. They settled in Adams, NY where they raised their four children. Early in their married life, Margaret stayed at home to raise her children. Once her children were old enough, she held various jobs including waitressing/cooking at local diners and even ran her own cleaning service. Margaret was trustworthy and very hard working. She could always be counted on for her dependability, honesty, thoroughness, and willingness to go above and beyond to do her best job.
Margaret was a friendly, outgoing person who loved to chat with and help others. She loved her family and showed them unconditional love. Margaret was loyal, forgiving, and generous with her time. She could often be found spending time with her family, hunting, garage-saling, and playing games like bingo or cards with family and friends. Margaret was a devoted wife and mother.
Margaret is survived by her son, Leonard England, daughters, Angela Rawson and Amy (Corbin) Gosier, sister Renee Nelson, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Velma Sawyer, son, Michael England, and her siblings Debbie, Howie, Ronnie and Danny.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Calling hours will be held from 12-2:00 PM at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home in Belleville, NY, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM. Burial will occur immediately following services at Woodside Cemetery, County Route 79, Belleville, NY.
Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.