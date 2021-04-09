Margaret L. Finley (Coller), 89, passed away on Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.
She is the daughter of the late Leland and Elizabeth Coller, was born June 24, 1931 in Potsdam, NY.
She spent most of her life settled into Fine, NY after marrying her life-long partner Orra Finley Jr. on May 21, 1953. Here they raised seven children on their farm. She was a homemaker. She didn’t have an off switch and often pulled double duty cooking and caring for the family, as well as working in the fields, gardening or splitting firewood. Her children recall endless memories around the farm and many laughs and meals shared around the table as a family. She taught her children lessons early on that stick with them all these years later.
After her children were grown, she enjoyed her free time reading, playing cards, crocheting and visiting with friends and trying to keep up with her grandkids.
Surviving is her brother Herman Coller; her children, Bruce (Edith) Finley, Cape Vincent, NY; Barbara (Barb) Grieco, Watertown, NY; Hubert (Christina) Finley, Watertown, NY; Dawn Finley, Watertown, NY; Michelle (Shelly) Finley, Waxhaw, NC; Kevin Finley (Vicki Lobdell), LaFargeville, NY and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and her dearest friend Barbara Lincoln.
Besides her parents and beloved husband, she was predeceased by a daughter Carol A. Finley in 1998, her siblings: Wilford and James Coller and her long-time friend Eva Camidge.
Her family is incredibly grateful to her caregivers in her final years; Trudy Ryan, Roxanne Houghmaster and LouAnne Rowsam. She was as stubborn as a Summer day is long and all of you can attest to that. We can’t thank you enough for caring and loving her the way you did.
A very particular and strong-willed, selfless woman who can only be described as caring, dedicated and loving, Margaret will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards, NY. Calling hours will be on Monday April 12th from 1pm-4pm. Margaret’s final wishes were to be cremated. Her funeral will follow on Friday, April 16th at 1pm at Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare, NY. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
