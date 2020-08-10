REDWOOD - Margaret L. Getman, 93, formerly of Sears Rd., passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Carthage Center, Carthage, NY, where she had been a resident for the past few years.
Born on August 14, 1926 in Leyden, NY, she was a daughter of Henry J. and Hazel Hines Jarvis. She graduated from Redwood High School.
Margaret married Clarence C. “Dutch” Getman on February 19, 1946. He passed away June 6, 2010.
She worked for the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Syracuse, NY, for 40 years.
Margaret enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and music, she loved to dance to Big Band and the Beach Boys.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her parents, her husband, two brothers, Edward Jarvis and Leon Jarvis and two sisters, Rosemary Boyette and Alice Sears all passed away previously.
Graveside services will be 1 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Redwood Cemetery, Redwood, NY with Rev. Douglas Comstock, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indian River Lakes Conservancy, 43982 Stine Rd., PO Box 27, Redwood, NY 13679 or go to indianriverlakes.org.
Arrangments are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.