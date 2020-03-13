Louisville: Margaret L. Hammill, age 86, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Massena Rehab & Nursing Center. Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Church, Louisville. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville.
Margaret was born on July 21, 1933 in Hogansburg, NY, the daughter of Hubert M. and Rita (Connelly) Lantry. She graduated High School from St. Joseph’s Academy, Malone, NY in 1951 and from Nazareth College, Pittsford, NY in 1955, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. Margaret was employed at Massena Memorial Hospital and later earned permanent certification in School Nurse Teaching at Plattsburg State University in 1957 and worked at Massena Central School as a School Nurse Teacher for four years. She then became certified at SUNY Potsdam for Elementary and Secondary Education, taught for many years at Massena Jr. High, and retired in January 1993 as the Science Dept. Chairperson. Margaret married John E. Hammill on November 23, 1957 at St. Patrick’s Church, Hogansburg. Margaret was a communicant of St. Lawrence Church, Louisville, NY.
Surviving Margaret are her three sons and a daughter, LTC John P. and wife Cheryl Hammill of Norwood, Michael S. Hammill, James H. and wife Lora Hammill of Bel Air, MD and Kathleen and husband Thomas Baker of Massena; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Thomas H. Lantry of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband John E. Hammill in 2000; a brother, John “Jack” Lantry and a sister in-law, Ellen Bero.
Memorial contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund or St. Peters Parish Memorial Fund C/O St. Lawrence Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.