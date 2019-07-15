Funeral services for Margaret L. (“Maggie”) Paradis, age 82, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from Noon until the time of the service. Mrs. Paradis passed away at her home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Paradis is survived by five sons, Ronald Murphy of Syracuse, NY, Chris Murphy and his wife, Paula, of Ogdensburg, NY, Patrick Murphy and his wife, Michelle, of Ogdensburg, NY, Scott Murphy and his wife, Karen, of Ogdensburg, NY and Danny Murphy and his companion, Bobby Jo Holmes, of Ogdensburg, NY; one daughter, Rhonda Bouchey, of Ogdensburg, NY; one brother, Donald Edwards, of Ogdensburg, NY; twelve grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by five sisters, Carol Ashley, Dorothy Edwards, Eleanor Emmons, Patricia Moore and Barbara Bradish; five brothers, Robert Edwards, Peter Edwards, Leroy Edwards, Richard Edwards and Ronald Edwards. Mrs. Paradis was born on June 2, 1937 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Grenville and Anna Lalonde Edwards. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. She first married Ronald Murphy on July 23, 1955, at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. LaRue officiating. Ronald predeceased her on May 14, 1964. She later married Bernard Paradis on August 20, 1982 at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. Gardner officiating. Bernard predeceased her on April 11, 1993. Mrs. Paradis worked for A. Barton Hepburn Hospital for eight years. She later took residents into her home to care for them. She retired in 1999 from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a Therapy Aide. Margaret was a past president of the VFW Auxiliary, a member of the Odd Fellows and a board member of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority. Her hobbies included bingo with the ladies, gambling, and crocheting. She also loved playing board games with her great grandchildren. Margaret and her companion, Robert Para, enjoyed going on dinner dates and shopping. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
Margaret L. (“Maggie”) Paradis
