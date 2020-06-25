KINGS MOUNTAIN, KY --- Margaret L. Reed, 95, known to acquaintances as “Peg”, died on June 9, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comforting presence of her daughter at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Born in East Palestine Ohio on July 17, 1924 she was the youngest of the two daughters of Harry and Ester Dornburg.
Peg is now spiritually reunited with her cherished husband of 62 years, Walter D. Reed, who predeceased her. They resided on Sandy Pond for 25 years and many were blessed to know Peg as the gracious hostess of Reed’s Fishing Retreat.
Surviving family include a son, Jay R. Reed of Sandy Creek; a daughter and her husband, Allyson and John Upson, Kings Mountain, Ky.; four grandchildren; Elysa Brown, Danielle Lasell, Kimberly Rose, Zachary Reed; and eight great-grandchildren.
Peg was a dedicated and faithful servant of our Lord and passionate in her daily devotion to scripture. Her faith guided her to be a loving mother, grandmother, and wife who approached life with great kindness, humility, and charity. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Donations in memoriam of Margaret L. Reed may be sent to Park United Methodist Church, Pulaski, of which Peg was a member, bible study instructor, and regular attendee for many decades.
