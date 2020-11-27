NORFOLK—A Celebration of Life gathering for 56 year old Margaret M. Marks, a resident of 264 LaComb Road, Norfolk, will be held next summer at her home due to the current health concerns and restrictions. Margaret passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, November 23, 2020. Margaret is survived by her two sons, Nicholas Baxter and his fiancé Amanda Thompson, Massena; Benjamin and Keisha Baxter, Massena; her four beloved grandchildren, Alana, Bri, Brogan and Kai and was anxiously awaiting one more grandchild. Margaret is also survived by a brother, Robert and Deborah Marks Jr., Syracuse; a sister Mary and Michael Bell, Syracuse; a sister-in-law, Nancy Marks, Shirley, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. Margaret was pre-deceased by her parents, a brother Peter Marks and a sister, Virginia Marks.
Born in East Patchogue, NY on March 11, 1964 to the late Robert and Virginia (Degenhardt) Marks, she graduated from Potsdam Central School and continued her education at Canton ATC. She recently retired from the NY Power Authority in March of 2019 as a general maintenance mechanic after 27 years of service. In her spare time, Margaret loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and she enjoyed riding her Harley Davidson, woodworking, listening to music and playing the drums. She also enjoyed having animals, especially dogs around her home. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Margaret M. Marks.
