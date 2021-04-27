MASSENA: Margaret M. McDonald, long time resident of Talcott St. passed away peacefully Friday afternoon (April 23rd, 2021) at her home surrounded by her family and hospice care. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Margaret was born on July 24th, 1921 in Harrisville, NY the daughter of the late Clarence and Agnes (Wight) Mantle. She graduated from Harrisville High School and attended Good Samaritan School of Nursing, graduating in 1942.
Margaret enlisted in the United States Navy as a Registered Nurse. She was very proud of her military service, where she spent time serving her country proudly in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Following her Honorable Discharge in 1946, Margaret started her nursing career at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Watertown, NY.
Margaret who was known more fondly as “Peggy”, met and married Walter J. “Big Mac” McDonald in Watertown, NY on October 20th, 1951. In 1952 her husband accepted a promotion as BCI position in Massena where they relocated along with their son Paul. Walter died unexpectedly in 1964. Peggy continued her nursing career at the Massena Memorial Hospital retiring as a Night Supervisor after 33 years of dedicated service.
Peggy and her husband Walter built their summer camp at Wilson Hill on the St. Lawrence River in 1955, with some of her fondest memories spent for nearly 67 years with her family and friends.
Throughout the better part of her life Peggy kept very active, participating in cross-country skiing, swimming, taking her furry canine friends out to Barnhart Island State Park where she would run her dog and walk almost weekly.
She was a member of the Massena Elks Lodge No. 1702, a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. She volunteered for Meal on Wheels until 2019. Peggy enjoyed going to the gym at Hart to Heart Fitness three times a week with her friends up until a few years ago.
Peggy is survived by her three granddaughters, several great-grandchildren, a brother Dr. Donald Mantle of Alexandria Bay, NY along with nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Paul and brothers, Frank and Malcolm Mantle.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, April 30th, 2021 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial immediately to follow funeral services in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. For those in attendances, face coverings and social distancing will be observed.
Those wishing to honor Peggy’s memory may consider memorials to Massena Meals-On Wheels, 70 E. Hatfield St. Massena, NY 13662 or Massena Humane Society, P.O. Box 145, Massena, NY 13662.
Family and friends are encouraged to share photos, memories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
