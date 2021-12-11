Margaret M. Terrell, 88, of Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on November 29, 2021 after a brief illness due to complications from pneumonia. Margaret was born on March 26, 1933, in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada to Mary and Frank Ranson. She was raised from the age of 10 years in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. On September 11, 1954 she married Richard Terrell in Saranac Lake, NY, and they spent most of their lives in Watertown, NY, raising their family of four children. After Richard’s retirement, the couple moved to Green Valley, AZ, where they built an active and social life. Margaret was a lover of many things, first and foremost her family, and was also a talented seamstress, a lifetime lover of the performing arts, a long-time season ticket holder for the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and she adored classical music and the opera. An avid hiker and gardener, she had a beautiful yard filled with flowers and birds that she nurtured. She was a communicant of St. Francis of the Valley Episcopal Church. Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard. Surviving are her four children: Michael, Vero Beach, FL; Susan, Phoenix, AZ; daughter Linda and son-in-law Robert Mitchell, Phoenix, AZ; and son Richard and daughter-in-law Karen Terrell, Alexandria, VA; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family will have a private memorial service at their convenience. Gifts may be made in Margaret’s name to the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Tucson, AZ.
Margaret M. Terrell
March 26, 1933 - November 29, 2021
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.