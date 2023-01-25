Margaret M. Titus, 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Margaret was born to Donald and Doris (Putman) Whitmore and grew up on the family farm in Antwerp, NY. Margaret was a 1962 graduate of Indian River central school.
After graduation Margaret joined the U.S. Navy and was a member of the W.A.V.E.S., working for Supreme Allied Command Atlantic in Norfolk, VA.
While in the Navy, Margaret met and married her husband, Charles Titus, on April 3, 1965.
Margaret ended her military career to start a family. Margaret re-entered the workforce in 1975, working in the business office of E. J. Noble Hospital and later for St. Lawrence County Public Health, retiring in 2010.
Margaret was a talented seamstress and dressmaker, making countless custom wedding gowns. In addition, her creative talents included handmade baby afghans donated to St. Lawrence County Public Health, quilting, embroidery, and she carried on her mother’s tradition of making dishcloths for all family members at every Whitmore family Christmas party.
Margaret is survived by her husband Charles, her daughters Mary Sawyer, of Sackets Harbor, and Cheryl (Jeff) Dean, of Remsen; her grandsons Ryan Miller, Jacob Mahay, and Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Dean Jr.; her siblings Barbara Pennett, Diane Nier, Gina Connell, and Scott Whitmore; her Aunt Katie Tripp; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents.
A spring burial and celebration of life is planned. Arrangements entrusted to French funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.