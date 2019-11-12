Margaret Mary Cartin, 104, formerly of Flower Ave. West, passed away on November 11, 2019 at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for the past six and a half years.
Mrs. Cartin was born July 3, 1915 in Watertown, a daughter of Leo and Mollie Delaney Stumpf. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1932 as valedictorian. Mrs. Cartin was a secretary for Louis Silcocks, President of the NY Air Brake Company.
On May 20, 1939, she married L. Clifford Cartin at St. Patrick’s Church with Monsignor Plunkett officiating. Mr. Cartin died July 3, 1981.
Mrs. Cartin was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. She enjoyed antiques, bridge, reading, swimming, horseback riding, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan especially enjoying the NY Yankee’s and Norte Dame.
Surviving are a son and his wife; Lawrence J. and Kathleen, Huntersville, NC, three daughters; Mollie K. and William Wallen, Hampstead, NC, Anne C. and E. Paul Adams, Watertown, Margaret E. Maguire and her companion John Arcaro, Adams Center, nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, several nieces and nephews. A brother Philip died in 1950 a sister Mary Alice Towsley in 2019 .
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 am at St. Patrick’s Church with Reverend Christopher Looby. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in the spring. There will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 123 So. Massey Street. Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
