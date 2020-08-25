Margaret Mary Phillips, age 98 of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away on February 2nd, 2020.
A Graveside funeral service will be held at 11:30 am Saturday August 29th, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery. Father Demo of Saint Patrick’s Church, Watertown, NY will be officiating.
Margaret was born in Watertown, NY on March 29th, 1921 to Chester and Rose Stieve. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy.
Margaret was married to Charles Frederick Phillips in 1940.
Margaret worked as an accountant for Armour Meats for many years. She enjoyed fishing in the Thousand Islands. Margaret was also actively involved with many charities and volunteer organizations.
Margaret is survived by a daughter Sandra Fitzsimmons, Jupiter, Florida and a son Richard “Dick” Phillips, Tully, NY five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a great great grandson.
Margaret is preceded in death by her siblings Chet Stieve, Jack Stieve, Bud Stieve, Rosemary Zando and Marceline Moore.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to St Patrick’s Church, 123 S Massey St, Watertown, NY 13601
