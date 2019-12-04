Margaret Mary Young, 76, of West Side Terrace, West Carthage, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
Margaret was born July 31, 1943 in Lowville, daughter of the late Woodrow and Mary (Kelly) Strife. She was a graduate of Father Leo Memorial High School of Croghan. After receiving her License in Practical Nursing (LPN), she worked caring for others until meeting the love of her life, Michael Robert Young of Whitesboro. Michael and Margaret wed and together raised three children. Michael died peacefully in August of 2016.
Margaret was a woman of great Catholic faith and a communicant of St. James Church, Carthage for many years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, any chance she had. Margaret was a fan of and enjoyed rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers after Sunday Mass; she also enjoyed taking part in gardening and community activities held at West Side Terrace.
She is survived by one daughter: Mary Kay Mayer of Prescott Valley, Arizona and sons: Michael R. Young of Watertown and Mark Young of Carthage, 4 Grandchildren; Cody, Zach and Hannah Young and R.J. Mayer, a sister: Elizabeth Jones of Croghan, a brother: Joseph Strife of East Lansing, MI and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 10 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00am on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc., 24685 State Rt. 37, Watertown, NY 13601.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
