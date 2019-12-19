Canton- Margaret Nellie Wood, 93, of State Highway 68 died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Crary Mills Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home has been entrusted with Margaret’s care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Potsdam Humane Society or Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Margaret was born May 9, 1926 in Potsdam, NY. She was the daughter of the late Arthur & Nina (Goodnough) Briggs and graduated Canton High School in 1942 at the age of sixteen.
On July 17, 1944 she married the late Kenneth E. Wood at Canton United Methodist Church Parsonage with Rev. Walter Dobbie as celebrant.
The couple raised three boys, Joseph (Bonnie Aldous) Wood of Canton, Robert (Laurie) Wood of Canton and the late James “Jimmy” Donald Wood formerly of Myrtle Beach, SC. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law Cheryl Wood of Myrtle Beach, SC as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margaret was a member of the Crary Mills Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. At one time she owned and operated the Langdon Corners General Store as well as ran a store in Stark, FL and managed “Jo-Lu” RV Trailer park.
She took the most pride in raising her family. She thoroughly enjoyed working on crafts and quilting which she sold at various craft fairs. She also made and sold flower arrangements , raised 300 chickens as well as grew african violets.
Special thanks are extended to Margaret’s caregivers, Ginger, Bonnie, Margaret and the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
