Massena: Margaret “Peg” E. Houle, age 84 passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, June 18, 2022 at Massena Hospital surrounded by her loving family. As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena. NY.
Margaret was born in Lawrenceville, NY the daughter of the late Hugh and Lena Cady Spellan on August 12, 1937. She attended school at Lawrenceville Academy and St. Lawrence Central, and graduated from Brushton High school in 1955. She then graduated from the Art and Technique Hairstyling School in Cornwall, Ontario. Later she operated a beauty shop in her home. She also worked at the Puritan Store for Ted Musante and the National Army Store. She married Robert Houle in Scranton, PA, he predeceased her in April 2004.
Peg is survived by three sons and their spouces, Philip and Patricia Houle of Ravena, NY; Alan and Nancy Houle of Massena, NY: Todd and Jennifer Houle of Winthrop, NY; she is also survived by three daughters and their husbands, Kathy and Donald Verville of Waddington, NY: Karen and Gerald Ward and Karol and Mitch Marolf both of Massena, NY: Peg is also survived by a stepson, William and Ruthanne Houle of Massena, NY., along with any grandchildren, and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and her late husband she was predeceased five sisters, Mary Durgan, Mabel Wilson, Ruby Spellan, Grace Wilber, and Helen Wargo.
Peg was very active for many years with the First United Methodist Church Women, and Chairperson of Missions. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also liked to dance and enjoyed traveling.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St. Massena, NY 13662, The Neighborhood Center, Beach St. Massena, NY or the Salvation Army, 20 Russell Road, Massena, NY to provide for the needy children. Online condolences, pictures and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
