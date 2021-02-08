POTSDAM - Margaret “Peg” Elaine Scanlon Minotti, 96, passed away peacefully at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY, on February 3rd, 2021. Born in Schenectady, NY, on November 7, 1924, to Anna (McCarty) and Andrew J. Scanlon, Peg was a dedicated student attending Vincentian Institute in Albany and overcoming childhood tuberculosis - sleeping out on the second floor porch of the family’s 1710 Union St. home provided therapy on cold winter nights. She recalled many happy memories with her sister Rita and brother Andrew; a bond they would maintain throughout their adult lives including cherished summer vacations on Cape Cod.
Peg attended the Crane School of Music, State University of New York, Potsdam, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in education and a Master of Science degree in music. She taught music in the Saratoga Springs Public Schools from 1946-1952. While attending Potsdam College’s White Pine Camp summer programs, she met her future husband, Victor E. Minotti, with whom she shared a love of opera, music, and education. They were married February 7, 1953, at St Helen’s Church, Schenectady, NY, and made their home in Potsdam where they raised seven children.
Joining the faculty at the Crane School of Music in 1966, Peg’s tenure at SUNY spanned over 35 years. She devoted her entire life to bringing music to students and audiences of all ages. One of her proudest achievements at Potsdam was the development of an innovative music appreciation course, affectionately dubbed “Clap for Credit”, that reached thousands of non-music students. Among her many professional honors was as a recipient of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award in 1991. A lifelong parishioner of St. Mary’s Church, Peg’s devoted service to the diocese included contributions as Choir Director and organist from 1960-1973 and many years teaching music.
Peg is survived by her brother Andrew J. Scanlon, Jr.; children Patricia, Sean (Jane West), Ann, Cathleen, Victor, Jr., Mary Jo (Dan) Ford, Robert, and Rita (David) Birittieri; 19 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Victor E. Minotti, her sister, Rita (Scanlon) Rinella, her sister-in-law Dolores “Voni” (Hensel) Scanlon.
The family wishes to thank all the caregivers that made it possible for mom to remain in her home, especially Grace Burgoyne who cared for mom with such love, respect, and kindness. For this, our family will be forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations to be made to the Minotti Fund at The Crane School of Music by visiting www.potsdam.edu/give, or St. Mary’s Church, Potsdam, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the spring. Funeral Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
