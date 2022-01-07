Margaret “Peggy” Graney passed away at the age of 87 on December 30, 2021. She was born in Massena, New York, on August 28,1934, to Helen “June” Shampine and Warren “Gary” Garris. She was preceded in death by her husband Lt. Col. Thomas E. Graney, USMC Ret., her parents and several siblings.
She traveled between her children on the East and West coasts, as well as visiting Europe on several occasions. She was residing in Phoenix Arizona but visiting her family in Delaware for the holidays, when she passed away.
While living in Arizona, she enjoyed going to Estate sales and playing Bunko with her friends, visiting her great-grandson in California and while back East she spent her time loving on her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Pamela Kavlick and son-in-law Scott of Mountaintop, Pa., her son Dale Wright Jr. and wife Barbara of Phoenix, AZ, daughter, Patricia “Trish” Napoli of Frederica, Delaware, her grandchildren, Jessica Pekrul, John “Gaelan” Pekrul, Dale “D” Wright, Tyler Wright and Kristina Napoli, as well as 3 great-grandchildren and her loving Papillon, Daniel.
Internment will be at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Va. at a later date.
In memory of our mother, the family is requesting donations to your local Animal Shelters, as she was a passionate animal lover.
