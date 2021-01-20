GLENFIELD – Peggy, 86, of Glenfield, After a brief illness, passed away in her home on Sunday, January 17th.
Peggy was born January 8, 1935 in Muskegon, MI to Percy Smith and Bessie Hansel Smith. Peggy grew up in a loving home with her parents and brother, David, with life centered around church. Moving to Syracuse as a teenager, Peggy graduated from Nottingham High School and met the love of her life, Paul Joslyn. Their wedding began 65 years of loving commitment to each other and service to others through the church and community. As the pastor’s wife, Peggy faithfully served with her husband at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Glenville, Zion Lutheran Church, New Hartford and Forest Presbyterian Church, Lyons Falls.
Peggy worked as an executive secretary at Carrier Corporation. Later working for Senator Lombardi, Senator Donovan, and later secretary to Judge Flemma.
Peggy served on many boards including: National Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees, Samaritan Counseling Center, Mohawk Valley Midstate Correctional Facility, Church Women United and Founder and Administrator of Home Furnishings Committee, Schenectady.
Most recently Peggy served as past president of the Friends of Lewis County Hospice Board, and past board member of Constable Hall. Peggy has always had a passion for music and sang in many community choirs and church groups.
Survivors include, son and daughter-in-law, David and Janet Joslyn, Poland; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Randy Anderson, Bonita Springs, FL; son and companion, John Joslyn and Susan Buckingham, Watson; daughter-in-law, Susan Putnam Joslyn, Fairfax, VA; her Polish daughter, Ewa and her husband Thomas Lawrence, Utica; also included are beloved grandchildren, Anne and Kevin Hale, Delmar; Laura and Justin Nguyen, Delmar; Rebecca and Peter Paladino, Whitesboro; Jacob Anderson and fiancé Marta Kulikowska, Brantingham; Samuel and Sara Anderson, Broomfield, CO; Sidara Austin, Lowville; Bella Anderson, Bonita Springs, FL; Heather Delperuto, Watertown; Ashley Joslyn, Utica; Paul Joslyn, Brantingham; Natalia Joslyn, and David Joslyn, Fairfax, VA; Peggy is also survived by eight great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kay Joslyn, Mayfield; Leslie Smith, Cortland; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and John Richardson, Burlington, NC; numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Peggy was predeceased by son, Mark Joslyn and granddaughter, Emily Anderson and brother, David Smith.
The Joslyn family would like to thank Lewis County Hospice for their compassion and attentive care of their mother, Peggy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Sundquist Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
In memory, please consider the following: Schenectady Home Furnishing Program, 603 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305, Zion Lutheran Church, 630 French Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, or Constable Hall Historical Society, P.O. Box 36, Constableville, NY 13325
