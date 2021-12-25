Margaret R. Dwyer, 79, of Owego, NY, formerly of Cape Vincent, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021, with her family by her side after a brief illness. Margaret was born Oct. 3, 1942, to Paul and Ruth (Brown) Sullivan and lived most of her life in Cape Vincent, NY. She graduated from Cape Vincent High School and Mohawk Valley Community College and then married her love, James Dwyer, in 1962. She retired from the NYS Dept. of Corrections, in 2005. She was an avid NY Giants and SU Sports fan. She especially loved the morning sunrises on the St. Lawrence River, morning walks in the Cape or Owego and her beloved family. Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James Dwyer, in 2018. She is survived by her children, Steven (Nancy Todd) Dwyer, Clarissa (Floyd) Fuller; five grandchildren, Allen Dwyer (Kelsey Williams), Stephanie Dwyer, Bailey (Kyle) Williams, Molly (Corson) Witham; four great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Bob) Clawson; brother-in-law, William (Bev) Dwyer; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to Margaret’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Margaret R. Dwyer
October 3, 1942 — December 18, 2021
