Margaret Sally Cullerton, age 96, Park Avenue, Watertown, NY and Knobby Knoll, Sackets Harbor, NY passed away January 7, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice on Gotham Street.
Sally was born January 21, 1925, in Watertown, daughter of Raymond and Hazel Waterman. She worked at Northern New York Trust and at the Watertown City Assessors Office after graduating from Watertown High School class of 1943.
Sally met John H. Cullerton at Knobby Knoll, and they were married on January 4, 1947 at St. Andrew’s Church in Sackets Harbor. They had two children, Cathy and Johnny, and Sally kept busy as a housewife and “chief cook and bottle washer.” The family moved from Syracuse to Saugerties, NY in 1960, and Sally worked for Monsignor Kaufman at St. Mary of the Snow Catholic Church for many years. Sally managed the cemetery and had many other secretarial duties. She retired from the Archdiocese of New York.
Surviving are daughter Catherine (Cat) Brotz and her husband Jim, Watertown; beloved granddaughter Kaitlin Cullerton, Buena Vista, Colorado; special nephew Ray Carpenter, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John H. Cullerton, her son John R. Cullerton, and her two sisters Carolyn Hann and Betty Carpenter.
Sally loved spending time at the cottage at Knobby Knoll. She was a good listener and her door was always open, welcoming friends, relatives, neighbors, strangers, and neighborhood dogs and cats. You could always grab a cup of coffee, a can of soda, candy, cookies, or a dog biscuit. She loved cooking, and her special, secret recipe for potato salad was renamed “Potato Sally” by her appreciative fans. Anyone could share with her pretty much anything and expect non-judgemental insight. Many of her later years were spent being an excellent chauffeur and “executive secretary” for her husband John. Sally was well liked by the staff at The Lodge and at Hospice. Stopping by her room was enjoyable, and she always had an interesting comment laced with a spark of humor.
We are very grateful for all of the help from so many staff members at the Lodge at Ives Hill Retirement, where Sally spent five very happy years; and at Hospice on Gotham Street. There are too many generous and loving care-givers to mention everyone, but you know who you are, and we’ll always remember you and forever appreciate your kindness.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Lakeside Cemetery, Sackets Harbor. Contributions may be made to “Hospice of Jefferson County – Residence”, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601; or Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be posted at www.dlcalarco.com under “Online Tributes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.