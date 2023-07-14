Margaret Sovik, 82, of Skaneateles, loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 20th, 2023, from Alzheimer’s disease. Margaret was born Margaret Gamage in Watertown, NY in 1940, where she was the first of eight children, born to John Francis Gamage and Mary Bremner, (both deceased). Her siblings are: Elizabeth Pettigrew, John Gamage (deceased), Tom Gamage, Kathy Michel, Michael Gamage, Julie Grieco, and Stephen Gamage. She attended Immaculate Heart Central High School and graduated in 1957. She was a graduate of SUNY Canton where she earned her college degree with honors. Shortly after college, she was married and had three children: Ellen Vaughn (Chittenango, NY); Daniel Bronk (Fairport, NY); Jeffrey Bronk (Skaneateles, NY). She was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren that put the sparkle in her eye, each one the best, the brightest, and the most beautiful including: A.J Vaughn; Gillian Vaughn; Johnathan Bronk; Michele Bronk; Thomas Bronk; Erika Bronk; Sarah Bronk; Molly Bronk; Hayley Bronk; Connor Meeks-Vaughn; Karsyn Vaughn; and Kamron Vaughn. Her career included various positions at Sears, General Electric, Active Materials, Calgon and Smith Barney as a stockbroker, where she retired from in 2010. Margaret lived in North Syracuse, Cazenovia, Skaneateles, and Fairport, NY. Margaret spent her life focused on her family and friendships. She took her kids and younger siblings on camping trips, whitewater rafting trips and various other adventures. She was active skiing, hiking, snowshoeing, playing racquetball and kayaking. She had a menagerie of farm animals at her home in Cazenovia, including sheep, goats, pigs, and peacocks. She loved to travel and had the pleasure of travel to all parts of the world and a several month-long cross-country trip to many U.S. National Parks in her Winnebago. Margaret established a great friend group throughout her life that she kept close ties with throughout her life. She was an avid SU fan, wearing her orange and cheering on her team. Margaret battled breast cancer and more recently Alzheimer’s disease. She remained optimistic throughout her battles and was independent and strong. The family wishes to thank the staff at Memory Care Residences at Creekstone and the Fairport Baptist Home for providing her with loving and compassionate care. Donations can be made in Margaret’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association to help battle this terrible disease.
